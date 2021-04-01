(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving drivers Rickey D. Huffman (53) from Lacrescent, Minnesota, and Terry B. Franksain (54) from Traer, Iowa

  1. Date: March 31, 2021
  2. Time: 1:00 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two(2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Ricky D. Huffman (53) from Lacrescent, Minnesota
  5. Driver Name (2): Terry B. Franksain (54) from Traer, Iowa
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): None
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2016 Volvo Tractor-Trailer
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2020 Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer
  10. Incident ID Number: 210150771
  11. County: Clinton County, Missouri
  12. Location: Northbound I-35, 42.2-mile marker northeast of Lathrop, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Scottsdale Indemnity
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Both northbound I-35
  16. Investigated by: Trooper TB Quiring #907
  17. Troop: Troop H
  18. Misc. Information: occurred as both vehicles were northbound I-35. Vehicle 2 slowed for traffic in a construction zone and was rear-ended by vehicle 1. Following impact, vehicle 1 went into the median and came to rest. Vehicle 2 came to a stop in the roadway, blocking the passing lane. The driving land was already blocked by construction. Assisted by CPL DA Landi #684, CPL VRE McBride #339, and Clinton County SO and EMS.

