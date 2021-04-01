(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving drivers Rickey D. Huffman (53) from Lacrescent, Minnesota, and Terry B. Franksain (54) from Traer, Iowa
- Date: March 31, 2021
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two(2)
- Driver Name (1): Ricky D. Huffman (53) from Lacrescent, Minnesota
- Driver Name (2): Terry B. Franksain (54) from Traer, Iowa
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): None
- Vehicle Description (1): 2016 Volvo Tractor-Trailer
- Vehicle Description (2): 2020 Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer
- Incident ID Number: 210150771
- County: Clinton County, Missouri
- Location: Northbound I-35, 42.2-mile marker northeast of Lathrop, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): Scottsdale Indemnity
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Both northbound I-35
- Investigated by: Trooper TB Quiring #907
- Troop: Troop H
- Misc. Information: occurred as both vehicles were northbound I-35. Vehicle 2 slowed for traffic in a construction zone and was rear-ended by vehicle 1. Following impact, vehicle 1 went into the median and came to rest. Vehicle 2 came to a stop in the roadway, blocking the passing lane. The driving land was already blocked by construction. Assisted by CPL DA Landi #684, CPL VRE McBride #339, and Clinton County SO and EMS.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.