Louisiana Governor: Appointments to Board of Regents

LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the Board of Regents and the Board of Supervisors for Louisiana State University.

Board of Regents

The Board of Regents serves as the state’s leading force for talent development through quality, affordable postsecondary education for all. Through statewide academic planning and review, budgeting and performance funding, research, and accountability, the Board of Regents coordinates the efforts of the state’s 33 degree granting public institutions in addition to Louisiana State University & Southern University Agricultural Centers and Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Ms. Terrie P. Sterling of Zachary has been appointed to the Board of Regents. Ms. Sterling is the CEO of Terrie Sterling, LLC, healthcare management consulting, and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Ms. Sterling also served as co-chair for the Resilient Louisiana Commission. She will serve at-large and replaces Marty Chabert, who recently resigned his seat.

Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College

The Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College is established by Article 8, Section 7 of the Louisiana Constitution. It is a constitutionally empowered board granted the authority and responsibility to supervise and manage the institutions, statewide agricultural programs, and other programs administered through its system.

Ms. Laurie Lipsey Aronson of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Ms. Aaronson is the chairwoman and CEO of Lipsey’s, LLC and will serve at-large and replaces Ronnie Anderson, whose term expired.