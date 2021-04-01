Lincoln City: Joseph White Sentenced for Distribution of Meth

Lincoln City Felon, Jerad Joseph White Sentenced More than 8 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

EUGENE, OR (STL.News) A Lincoln City, Oregon man with multiple felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison today for distributing methamphetamine in and around Lincoln City, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.

Jerad Joseph White, 39, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison and 5 years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2018, White and an accomplice, Patricia Rose Hendrick, 25, of Lincoln City, Oregon, arrived in a vehicle to the parking lot of the Lincoln City Outlets. As had been previously arranged, White sold three ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover agent for $900.

On December 12, 2018, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a two-count indictment charging White and Hedrick with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

By December 2020, White and Hendrick had both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On October 29, 2020, Hendrick was sentenced to time served in prison and five years’ supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Lincoln City Police Department; and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Nathan J. Lichvarcik, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today