Kansas Governor Proclaims April as Month of the Military Child

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today signed a proclamation designating April as the Month of the Military Child in Kansas.

When a Soldier, Airmen, Marine, or Sailor deploys to serve their country, they often leave loving families behind. The proclamation honors the strength, sacrifice, heroism, and continued resilience of the children of service men and women.

“I grew up in a military family, so I understand the challenges kids face when family members serving their country can’t be home for special occasions like holidays, birthdays, or ballgames,” Governor Kelly said. “It’s our duty as Kansans to stand by military children, support them, and show them we appreciate them.”

Currently, more than 25,000 Kansas children have at least one parent serving in the military.

The proclamation states the month-long salute to military children will honor their contributions to Kansas, and will celebrate that, just as their parents are today’s strength to our nation, military children are the strength of our future.

View the proclamation here.