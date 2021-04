INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-08 to extend the public health emergency.

He also signed Executive Order 21-09 to adjust the statewide face covering mandate to be a mask advisory and lifts other requirements beginning April 6. Face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites. K-12 schools will continue under current requirements through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.