Florida Lottery: Martin Wall Claimed a $500,000 Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Martin Wall, 42, of Cutler Bay, and Glenda Smith, 64, of Fort Lauderdale, each claimed a $500,000 top prize from the new PAY ME! Scratch-Off game. Wall claimed his top prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and Smith claimed her top prize using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office.

Wall purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 18485 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay. Smith purchased her winning ticket from Kwik Shop Store, located at 1512 Northwest 19th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The $5 game, PAY ME!, launched in February and features over $58 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.