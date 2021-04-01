Dallas: Keldric Walker Thomas Sentenced for Gun Crime

Convicted Felon, Keldric Walker Thomas Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Gun Crime

(STL.News) A 46-year-old Dallas man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison of a gun crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Keldric Walker Thomas pleaded guilty in February 2020 to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mr. Thomas was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey. Mr. Thomas was convicted in 2003 of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to plea papers, in July 2018, Dallas police officers observed Mr. Thomas committing multiple traffic offenses while operating a Chevrolet Malibu. Law enforcement made contact with Mr. Thomas and he was placed under arrest.

During a subsequent search of Mr. Thomas’s person, law enforcement recovered a .45 caliber magazine containing rounds of ammunition, a green tipped rifle round, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Mr. Thomas also possessed $2,364 in U.S. currency.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for Mr. Thomas’ Chevrolet Malibu. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement located a semi-automatic pistol and large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Renee Hunter prosecuted the case.

