Crowley: Alex Simien Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges

Crowley Man, Alex Simien Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Alex Simien, Jr., 42, of Crowley, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau to 135 months (11 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Simien was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 20, 2020 for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court on October 23, 2020. Evidence introduced at the hearing revealed that law enforcement agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) began an investigation into distribution of the dangerous drug, crystal methamphetamine, in the Acadiana area. During their investigation, DEA agents determined that Simien was a source of supply for crystal methamphetamine in the area.

On April 27, 2019, officers from the Crowley Police Department responded to a disturbance call on North Avenue. During the call, law enforcement officers cleared a bedroom and found a male subject laying on the floor with his hands out under the bed. Officers ordered the male to stay on the ground and while conducting a pat down of Simien’s outer clothing, the officer saw the handle of a pistol where Simien’s hands were previously located. The officer secured the weapon and also found an open black bag under the bed and observed a large amount of a white crystalline substance, consistent with methamphetamine and seized the narcotics. A laboratory analysis of the white crystalline substance confirmed that it was methamphetamine.

The DEA and Crowley Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.

