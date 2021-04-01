Colorado Governor on Passing of Justice Mary Mullarkey

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis issued a statement upon the passing of Colorado’s first female Supreme Court chief justice, who spent 23 years on the state’s highest court and 12 years as its chief:

“Justice Mullarkey was an extraordinary individual with an unparalleled mind. Her impact on Colorado’s courts cannot be overstated. As the first female Supreme Court chief justice, she inspired countless future jurists. I’ll never forget when she swore me in for my first public office, the State Board of Education in 2001. Justice Mullarkey never allowed multiple sclerosis to slow her down, but continued to bring compassion, zeal, and wisdom to the court. She is already deeply missed.”

Justice Mullarkey was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 1987 by then-Gov. Roy Romer and was selected by her peers to serve as chief justice in 1998. She was the longest-serving chief justice in state history when she retired in 2010.