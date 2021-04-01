Colorado Governor: Boards & Commissions Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced boards and commissions appointments.

Coroners Standards and Trainings Board

Duties include developing a curriculum for a forty-hour training course for new coroners and approving the qualifications of the instructors who teach the course; approving training providers to certify coroners in basic medical-legal death investigation, and approving training providers and programs used to fulfill the annual sixteen-hour in-service training requirement.

for a term expiring March 1, 2023:

Kevin Joel Grantham of Cañon City, Colorado, to serve as a county commissioner of a county with a population of less than fifty thousand but more than fifteen thousand, occasioned by the resignation of Ronald Engels of Central City, Colorado, appointed;

for terms expiring March 1, 2024:

Randy Van Keller of Cañon City, Colorado, to serve as a coroner of a county with a population of less than fifty thousand but more than fifteen thousand, reappointed;

Glen Patrick Trainor of Granby, Colorado to serve as a chief of police from a municipality in this state, appointed.

Colorado Banking Board

The Board is the policy-making and rule-making authority for the Division of Banking, and has the authority to make final decisions with respect to the taking of possession, liquidation, or reorganization of banks.

for a term expiring July 1, 2021:

David Kelly of Littleton, Colorado to serve as a representative of bankers, and occasioned by the resignation of Ronald Keith Tilton of Littleton, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado Civil Rights Commission

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission investigates complaints and conducts hearings concerning alleged discrimination in employment, apprenticeship programs, on-the-job training, and vocational schools. The commission also investigates the existence of discriminatory or unfair employment practices by a person, employment agency, labor organization, or vocational school. It is also charged with the promotion of good will and cooperation among various racial, religious, and ethnic groups in the state.

effective March 14, 2021 for terms expiring March 13, 2025:

Jeremy Ross of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a representative of an employee association, and as an Unaffiliated, reappointed;

Charles Fredrick Garcia of Denver, Colorado to serve as a representative of the community at large, and as an Unaffiliated, reappointed.

Colorado Human Trafficking Council

The purpose of the Council is to bring together leadership from community-based and statewide anti-trafficking efforts, to build and enhance collaboration among communities and counties within the state, to establish and improve comprehensive services for victims and survivors of human trafficking, to assist in the successful prosecution of human traffickers, and to help prevent human trafficking in Colorado.

for a term expiring December 31, 2023:

Rebekah A. Layton, of Westminster, Colorado, occasioned by the resignation of Megan L. Lundstrom of Greeley, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado State Child Fatality Prevention Review Team

The purpose of the Child Fatality Prevention System (CFPS) is to conduct multidisciplinary and comprehensive reviews of child fatalities that occur in Colorado in order to better understand how and why children die and to develop and implement strategies to prevent future deaths from occurring. These reviews are conducted by local child fatality prevention and review teams across the state. The CFPS State Review Team is responsible for reviewing the aggregated data and recommendations submitted by local teams to identify recommendations to prevent child deaths in Colorado, including policy recommendations. On an annual basis, the CFPS prioritizes policy and practice recommendations to prevent child fatalities and submits the recommendations to the Governor and the Colorado General Assembly in an annual legislative report.

for a term expiring September 1, 2021:

Tony Wells of Akron, Colorado, to serve as a local elected official, occasioned by the resignation of the Hon. Helen Sigmond, Alamosa, Colorado, appointed;

for a term expiring September 1, 2023:

Heidi McCollum of Eagle, Colorado, to serve as a district attorney from a rural area, appointed.

Division of Youth Services Community Board – Southern Region

Community boards are created to promote transparency and community involvement in division facilities with each region (Northeast, Southern, Central and Western); provide opportunities for youths to build positive relationships with adult role models; and promote involvement in the community. Each community board must include six members with a diverse array of experience and perspective related to incarcerated youths.

for a term expiring November 1, 2023:

Kristina Wright of Colorado Springs, Colorado to serve as an individual with an array of experiences with incarcerated youths, appointed.

Public Guardianship Commission

The Office of Public Guardianship will provide guardianship services to indigent and incapacitated adults who: have no responsible family members or friends who are available and appropriate to serve as a guardian; lack adequate resources to compensate a private guardian and pay the costs associated with an appointment proceeding; and are not subject to a petition for appointment or guardian filed by a county adult protective services unit or otherwise authorized by law.

for a term expiring November 1, 2023:

Stephanie Garcia of Pueblo, Colorado, to serve as a resident of Colorado not admitted to the practice of law, and occasioned by the resignation of Karen Kelley of La Junta, Colorado, appointed.

Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education

The Commission is composed of three members each from thirteen western states. The Commission studies the needs of professional and graduate educational facilities in the region, the resources for meeting such needs and the long-range effects of the Commission’s findings on higher education. Each state’s commissioners submit a report to their Governor and General Assembly.

effective March 28, 2021 for a term expiring March 28, 2025:

Antwan Jefferson, PhD of Denver, Colorado, reappointed.

Workers’ Compensation Cost Containment Board

The board is responsible for promoting cost containment and risk management programs in the administration of workers’ compensation programs.

for a term expiring December 13, 2022: