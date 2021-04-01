New York Man, Berry Norman Charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of Two Minors

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A New York man is scheduled to make his initial appearance today on charges that he attempted to engage in sex trafficking of two minors and transported the minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Berry Norman, 32, is charged in a three-count complaint with attempted sex trafficking of two minors and transporting the minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He is scheduled to appear by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor this afternoon.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Feb. 24, 2021, Norman enticed the victims, both minors, to travel with him from Ohio to New Jersey. On Feb. 25, 2021, Norman housed the victims in a hotel in Hudson County, New Jersey. Norman allegedly attempted to convince the victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Norman told the victims that they could “get paid” for having sex with men and for performing sexually explicit “shows” on the computer. The victims declined. On Feb. 27, 2021, Norman engaged in sex acts with one victim.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Norman transported the victims to another hotel in New York. Norman purchased lingerie for the victims. When they returned to the hotel room, Norman allegedly encouraged the victims to put on the lingerie and perform sexual acts while a computer live-streamed the victims over the Internet . The victims declined again. Later that evening, one victim observed a laptop that was on and streaming a video of the victims in the hotel room. The victim contacted a relative for help. In turn, the victim’s relative contacted law enforcement, leading to Norman’s arrest.

Each count of attempting to engage in sex trafficking with a minor and transportation of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina; members of the New York City Police Department, under the direction of Chief Terence A. Monahan; and members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Esther Suarez, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Mitchell of the OCDETF/Narcotics Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today