Allen Robertson Admits Conspiring to Deal Heroin

New Orleans Man, ALLEN ROBRTSON Admits Conspiring to Deal Heroin

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ALLEN ROBRTSON, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on March 31, 2021 before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to conspiring to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

In November 2019, ROBERTSON was indicted along with numerous other defendants for conspiring to distribute heroin. Court documents show that as part of his plea, ROBERTSON admitted that he was intercepted on wiretaps purchasing heroin and that police found heroin and heroin distribution paraphernalia when he was arrested.

Sentencing is set for August 4, 2021 before District Judge Vance. ROBERTSON faces a sentence of at least five years imprisonment up to forty years, up to a $5,000,000 fine, at least four years supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment fee.

U. S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.

