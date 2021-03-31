Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Meaux and Scott

Governor Abbott Reappoints Meaux and Scott to the Gulf Coast Authority Board of Directors

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Lamont Meaux and Kevin Scott to the Gulf Coast Authority for terms set to expire on August 31, 2022. The Gulf Coast Authority has the authority to provide water systems and control water pollution and waste disposal within the district. In addition, they shall conduct studies and research on the control of water pollution and waste disposal within the district.

Lamont Meaux of Stowell is the owner and president of Seabreeze Culvert, Seabreeze Chemical and Seabreeze Farm. He is a member of the Winnie-Stowell Chamber of Commerce, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, Texas Farm Bureau, and General Land Office Regional Advisory Board. He is a past member of the American Rice growers Association, American Soybean Association, American Rice Growers Exchange, and Texas Rice Festival. He is also a member of the East Chambers Agriculture Historical Society, Texas A&M University Association of Former Students, and the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Association, and a member and past muster chairman of the Beaumont A&M Club. Meaux served in the U.S. Army and received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

Kevin Scott of Santa Fe is co-owner and funeral director of Scott Funeral Home in Alvin. He previously served as a teacher, coach, and vice principal for Santa Fe ISD. He is a former member of the Santa Fe High School Football and Baseball Booster Clubs. In addition, he is a former member of the Texas State Teachers Association and Texas High School Coaches Association. Scott received a Bachelor of Science form Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston at Clear Lake.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.