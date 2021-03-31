Stratford: Luis Colon Pleads Guilty to Multiple Offenses

Stratford Man, Luis Colon Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution and Gun Possession Offenses

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that LUIS COLON, also known as “Big Lou” and “Hitman,” 50, of Stratford, pleaded guilty yesterday to fentanyl distribution and gun possession offenses.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between July and December 2020, Colon was involved in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl disguised as oxycodone. Investigators seized approximately 300 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone that had been sold by Colon to a co-conspirator.

Colon was arrested on December 16, 2020, after a court-authorized search of his residence on Dover Street in Stratford revealed 11 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, approximately 60 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, approximately 61 grams of cocaine with packaging, items used to process and package narcotics for distribution, and approximately $24,800 in cash.

Colon’s criminal history includes state convictions for conspiracy to commit murder, assault, weapons, robbery and larceny offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Colon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea on June 22, 2021.

Colon is released on a $150,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, which includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Konstantin Lantsman and Brian Leaming, through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

