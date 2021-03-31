Secretary Blinken’s Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin reflected on the shared interests between our nations and discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including through ASEAN and other multilateral fora. The two leaders also expressed deep concern over the military coup in Burma. Secretary Blinken affirmed the key role of ASEAN-centrality in the Indo-Pacific and underscored the importance of promoting freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the sea, including in the South China Sea.
Justice Department Warns About Fake Post-Vaccine Survey Scams (STL.News) The Department of Justice has received…
Armed Drug Courier, Jose Alberto Seguy Sentenced in Methamphetamine, Heroin Case (STL.News) United States Attorney…
Serial Fraudster, Nicholas Milano White Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to…
Acting U.S. Attorney Offers Tips for Keeping Families Safe Online Charleston, S.C (STL.News) Following the…
Marion Man, Hunter Royal Sentenced to 324 Months in Prison for Coercing Minors via Snapchat…
Stratford Man, Luis Colon Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution and Gun Possession Offenses (STL.News) Leonard…
We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.