Secretary Blinken’s Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin reflected on the shared interests between our nations and discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including through ASEAN and other multilateral fora. The two leaders also expressed deep concern over the military coup in Burma. Secretary Blinken affirmed the key role of ASEAN-centrality in the Indo-Pacific and underscored the importance of promoting freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the sea, including in the South China Sea.