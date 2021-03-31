STL.News Politics New York Governor on the Passing of Judge Paul Feinman
Categories: Politics

New York (STL.News) “I am deeply saddened by the passing this morning of Judge Paul Feinman, who so ably served the people of the State of New York as a judge for more than 20 years, including as an Associate Justice on the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court for the last four years.

“It’s often said that law reflects the morals of society, and Judge Feinman reflected the very best of New York.  The first openly gay person to serve on the Court of Appeals, he was a lifelong champion of fairness, progress, equality, and justice — the very cornerstones of our state’s history and our country’s democracy.  And just as importantly, he was a mentor, friend, and role model to countless LGBTQ attorneys, helping to shepherd us out of an era where being openly LGBTQ could mean disbarment and into an era where government embodies the public it serves. It was my honor to appoint him to the bench.

“My thoughts are with Judge Feinman’s husband, Robert, his loved ones, and all those who looked up to and saw themselves in him.  His passing is an immeasurable loss for the State of New York, and we will miss him terribly.”

March 31, 2021 12:35 pm

