NC Lottery: Denise Jett Snags $197,249 Fast Play jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Denise Jett’s luck paid off when her $5 Fast Play ticket won her a $197,249 jackpot.

Jett, of Creedmoor, purchased her winning $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket from the Food Lion on East Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

Jett claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $139,555 after required federal and state tax withholdings. Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.