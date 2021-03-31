Nassau: Justin Aaron Redding Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Nassau Felon, Justin Aaron Redding Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of Firearms And Illegal Drugs

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan today sentenced Justin Aaron Redding (37, Callahan) to 10 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Redding to forfeit more than $31,000, two handguns, and ammunition which are traceable to proceeds of the offense.

Redding had pleaded guilty on October 22, 2020.

According to court documents, pursuant to an investigation regarding Redding, law enforcement officers located Redding walking outside a hotel on the Southside area of Jacksonville. At the time, Redding had several outstanding felony warrants. Following a foot pursuit of Redding, on his person and in his car, officers located two handguns with ammunition, more than $31,000, 205 grams of methamphetamine, 45 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of heroin, and 17 grams of marijuana.

Prior to these events, Redding had been convicted of various felony drug offenses. Therefore, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law. At the time of this offense, Redding had been out of prison for approximately one year.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Florida Highway Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Beatriz Gonzalez and Special Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus P. Zomorodian.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce Federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the Fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of Federal, State, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.

