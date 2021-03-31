Myanmar/Thailand: War returns to Myanmar’s borderlands

(STL.News) Civilians wounded in #Myanmar? airstrikes on rebel positions spoke of their terrifying ordeal Tuesday after trekking through the jungle to seek medical treatment across the border in #Thailand?. Military jets hit targets in eastern #Karen? state on Saturday and Sunday, as Myanmar reeled from the deadliest day so far in the junta’s #crackdown? on anti-coup protests.
Wikipedia – Myanmar/Thailand relations
MYANMAR (STL.News) The US Department of State said in a brief statement it would require…
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news…
FRANCE (STL.News) Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said that five extra Rafale jets…
TEXAS (STL.News) The #Biden? administration for the first time Tuesday allowed journalists inside its main…
SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Alaska Airlines announced today the companies had completed…
(STL.News) Darnella, a 17-year-old who filmed the killing, told the court that she says sorry…
We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.