Myanmar/Thailand: War returns to Myanmar's borderlands

(STL.News) Civilians wounded in #Myanmar? airstrikes on rebel positions spoke of their terrifying ordeal Tuesday after trekking through the jungle to seek medical treatment across the border in #Thailand?.  Military jets hit targets in eastern #Karen? state on Saturday and Sunday, as Myanmar reeled from the deadliest day so far in the junta’s #crackdown? on anti-coup protests.

Wikipedia – Myanmar/Thailand relations

March 31, 2021 6:52 am

