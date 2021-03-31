Montana Governor Reduces Barriers To Vaccine Administration

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte issued a directive to reduce barriers to vaccine administration in pharmacies across Montana.
“As we expand vaccine eligibility to all Montanans on April 1, we’re focused on reducing barriers Montanans face to get the vaccine and increasing access to it,” Governor Gianforte said. “To that end, the directive I issued today will make it easier for pharmacies to efficiently administer doses to more Montanans.”
The directive authorizes pharmacists to use any health care provider, who is licensed by Montana or another state and who is qualified to administer vaccines under his or her scope of practice, to assist in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for the duration of the state of emergency.
The directive also temporarily waives a restriction on the number of pharmacy technicians a registered pharmacist may supervise for the purpose of administering the COVID-19 vaccine and conducting associated administrative duties and procedures.
The directive is in effect for the remainder of Montana’s state of emergency per Executive Order 2-2021 and can be viewed here.
