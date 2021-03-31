STL.News Politics Montana Governor Gianforte Honors Doctors
Categories: Politics

Montana Governor Gianforte Honors Doctors

Proclaims Today “national Doctors’ Day” In Montana

HELENA, MT (STL.NewsGovernor Greg Gianforte issued a proclamation marking today as National Doctors’ Day in Montana.

The governor’s proclamation recognizes physicians across Montana who work to prevent illness and disease, treat and care for the sick, and save lives.

Read the proclamation below and here:

WHEREAS, physicians across Montana have heeded a special calling to prevent illness and disease, treat and care for the sick, and save lives;

WHEREAS, the ingenuity and dedication of the American medical community over the last year has left us better prepared to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including physicians who have suspended retirement to serve others; and

WHEREAS, Montana doctors, in the face of the considerable challenges COVID-19 has brought, have demonstrated continued resilience and strength as they care for patients and vaccinate Montanans against the virus;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana do hereby proclaim March 30, 2021 to be

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY

in Montana in honor and recognition of physicians who serve Montanans.

Tags: Doctors' DayGovernorGreg GianforteMontana
March 31, 2021 11:50 am

