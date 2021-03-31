Missouri Lottery: Linda Erhart-Hunter Wins $100,000

MO (STL.News) Linda Erhart-Hunter and Nancy Hunter of Maryland Heights recently split a $100,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize.

Erhart-Hunter had stopped in at 7-Eleven, 1193 Colonnade Circle in Des Peres, on her way to work and decided to scratch off her “50X Payout” ticket before she left the store.

“I had to look at it quite a few times,” she said. “I’ve never won anything that big! I had to show it to a friend and ask her if I had actually won that amount!”.

Her excitement was shared by her wife, with whom she split the winnings.

“I knew I had to split it with her as soon as I won,” she added. “I was just so excited!”

“50X Payout” is a $5 game with more than $9.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000, as well as seven $20,000 prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.