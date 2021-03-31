Missouri Auto Accident: involving Austin J. Husted from West Point
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving driver Austin J. Husted (24) from West Point, Illinois
Date: March 31, 2021
Time: 12:25 am
Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
Driver Name (1): Austin J. Husted (24) from West Point, Illinois
Driver Name (2): N/A
Injury Driver (1): Serious and occupant – serious
Injury Driver (2): N/A
Vehicle Description (1): 2005 Dodge Dakota
Vehicle Description (2): N/A
Incident ID Number: 210179996
County: Clark County
Location: US 136 3 miles east of Kahoka
Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
Driver Insurance (2): N/A
Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
Investigated by: Trooper Smith #1460
Troop: Troop B
Misc. Information: single auto accident, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a ditch. Assisted by Clark County Sheriff’s office.
It is the law in Missouri to:
Wear a Seat-belt
Have auto insurance
Obey the laws
Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
