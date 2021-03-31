STL.News General Missouri Auto Accident: involving Austin J. Husted from West Point
Categories: General

Missouri Auto Accident: involving Austin J. Husted from West Point

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving driver Austin J. Husted (24) from West Point, Illinois

  1. Date: March 31, 2021
  2. Time: 12:25 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Austin J. Husted (24) from West Point, Illinois
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious and occupant – serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2005 Dodge Dakota
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210179996
  11. County: Clark County
  12. Location: US 136 3 miles east of Kahoka
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper Smith #1460
  17. Troop: Troop B
  18. Misc. Information: single auto accident, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a ditch. Assisted by Clark County Sheriff’s office.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: austin j hustedIllinoismissourimissouri auto accidentmissouri highway patrolwest point
March 31, 2021 6:16 am

Recent Posts

France: 5 Rafale jets will be delivered to India by April end

FRANCE (STL.News) Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said that five extra Rafale jets…

March 31, 2021

Texas: Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into facility

TEXAS (STL.News) The #Biden? administration for the first time Tuesday allowed journalists inside its main…

March 31, 2021

Boeing – Alaska Airlines Finalize Order for 737 MAX Jets

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Alaska Airlines announced today the companies had completed…

March 30, 2021

Witness says sorry for not saving George Floyd’s life

(STL.News) Darnella, a 17-year-old who filmed the killing, told the court that she says sorry…

March 30, 2021

Marathon Oil Announces $500 Million Gross Debt Reduction

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that it sent an irrevocable…

March 30, 2021

UK News: Commission recommends BAME description be scrapped

UNITED KINGDOM (STL.News) The Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission is to publish a landmark review…

March 30, 2021

We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.