Maryland: Milestone of 70,000+ Vaccinations In One Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that, for the first time, more than 70,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in a single day in Maryland. In total, the state is reporting a record 70,373 new vaccinations—shattering all previous daily records.
In addition, the state is reporting a new record seven-day average of 55,074 shots per day. A total of 2,689,924 doses have now been administered.
According to official CDC data, 39% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received a vaccine, including 74.6% of Marylanders age 65 and older. Maryland is getting shots into arms at a faster rate than 33 other states.
Eligible Prince Georgians Encouraged to Pre-Register for New Greenbelt Vaccination Site. State officials are strongly encouraging all eligible Prince George’s County residents to pre-register for appointments at the Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) – Maryland at the Greenbelt Metro Station, which will open April 7.
Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, 2A, and 2B are currently eligible to pre-register for an appointment at the state’s mass vaccination sites as well as the new federal CVC. Marylanders can pre-register by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
Justice Department Warns About Fake Post-Vaccine Survey Scams (STL.News) The Department of Justice has received…
Armed Drug Courier, Jose Alberto Seguy Sentenced in Methamphetamine, Heroin Case (STL.News) United States Attorney…
Serial Fraudster, Nicholas Milano White Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to…
Acting U.S. Attorney Offers Tips for Keeping Families Safe Online Charleston, S.C (STL.News) Following the…
Marion Man, Hunter Royal Sentenced to 324 Months in Prison for Coercing Minors via Snapchat…
Stratford Man, Luis Colon Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution and Gun Possession Offenses (STL.News) Leonard…
We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.