Martinsburg: Rose Jackson admits to role in drug trafficking

Martinsburg woman, Misty Rose Jackson admits to role in drug trafficking operation

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Misty Rose Jackson, of Martinsburg West Virginia, has admitted to her role in a drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Jackson, 33, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base.” Jackson admitted to working with another to distribute cocaine base in April 2020 in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties.

Jackson faces at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI; the Department of Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the West Virginia State Police; the Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the West Virginia Air National Guard investigated.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today