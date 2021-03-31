Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Signs Four Bills into Law

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly has signed the following four bills into law:

Senate Bill 77

Senate Bill 77 enacts the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact. The compact facilitates the interstate practice of audiology and speech-language pathology with the goal of improving public access to their services.

“By allowing clinicians to practice speech-language pathology and audiology across state lines, we will significantly improve access to services for both clinicians and clients,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m pleased to sign this bill – making Kansas the 10th state in the nation – to pass this legislation, and make sure that Kansans and their children are able to receive this critical care.”

Senate Bill 21

Senate Bill 21 retroactively ratifies the results of a November 2020 election in Cherokee County, Kansas, that would impose a 0.5% retail sales tax for financing ambulance services, renovation, and maintenance of county buildings and facilities, or other projects within the county approved by its governing body.

The bill provides that the entire proceeds of the tax will be retained by the county and will not be subject to apportionment to other municipalities.

House Bill 2078

House Bill 2078 suspends the provisions of the speedy trial statute in the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure until Mar 1, 2023, in all criminal cases and removes a provision in the statute authorizing the Chief Justice to issue an order to extend or suspend any deadlines or time limitations and requiring trials to be scheduled within 150 days of termination of such order.

The bill also adds a provision requiring trial courts to consider relevant factors when prioritizing cases for trial, as detailed in the bill.

House Bill 2124

House Bill 2124 clarifies the authority of healing arts school clinics to provide healing arts services. It allows schools statutorily exempted from State Board of Regents approval requirements to be exempted from the prohibition on the corporate practice of medicine.

It also allows off-site clinics owned or operated by a school in partnership with other providers to engage in the practice of healing arts.