Jeremy Lewis Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Armed Career Criminal, Jeremy Lewis Sentenced to 15 Years for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Jeremy Lewis, 23, of Ripley, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on April 11, 2019, the Ripley Police Department responded to an aggravated assault complaint where Lewis threatened to shoot his stepfather with an AR-15. Ripley Police quickly located Lewis and the assault rifle. Lewis admitted to possessing the weapon. He had previously been found guilty of other violent felonies such as aggravated assault and robbery.

On September 22, 2020, Lewis pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1). As a result of his felony convictions, Lewis is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition and was determined to be an armed career criminal under the federal sentencing guidelines and subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 180 months.

On March 22, 2021, U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Lewis to 180 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Ripley Police Department, and the Brownsville Police Department investigated this case.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean G. Hord prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. SAUSA Hord is currently assigned from the 25th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today