Lebanon Man, James Jackson Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

CONCORD (STL.News) James Jackson, 35, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 29, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jackson’s residence. Officers seized over 20 rounds of ammunition. Jackson admitted to officers that he knew he was not allowed to possess ammunition due to his status as a convicted felon. Jackson is prohibited from possession of firearms and ammunition by virtue of a prior conviction incurred in October of 2016.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12, 2021.

“In order to keep our communities safe, it is important to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “When convicted felons possess guns or ammunition, they pose a threat to public safety. To prevent violent crime, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who violate federal gun laws in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lebanon Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald.

The case is part of ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is a federally-funded program intended to reduce gun violence through law enforcement training, public education, and aggressive law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today