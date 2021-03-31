Indiana: Wayne Madison Pleads Guilty To Interstate Stalking

Indiana Man, Jarvis Wayne Madison Pleads Guilty To Interstate Stalking Resulting In Death

Orlando, FL (STL.News) Jarvis Wayne Madison (62, New Albany, IN) has pleaded guilty to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death of R.M. Madison faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. A sentencing date is scheduled for June 14, 2021.

Madison had been indicted on January 12, 2017.

According to court documents, Madison and R.M. were married but estranged. On November 15, 2016, in Indiana, Madison held R.M. against her will, threatened to kill her, and shot at her with a firearm. R.M. was able to escape from Madison and, with the help of a relative, relocate to Ormond Beach, Florida. From November 15, 2016, to November 27, 2016, Madison left multiple voicemails on and sent multiple text messages to the cellphone of R.M.’s relative, attempting to get R.M. to speak to him.

During at least a portion of that period, Madison stayed with Belenda Sandy at her West Virginia residence, eventually leaving there and driving to Florida with a firearm and binoculars, intending to harass R.M. In Florida, Madison disguised himself and used the binoculars to conduct surveillance on R.M. After watching her leave her relative’s residence in Ormond Beach alone to go for a jog, Madison made contact with R.M. on November 27, 2016. Madison and R.M. then left the area in his SUV. A short time thereafter Madison pointed a firearm at R.M. and shot her three times, killing her. Madison then left Florida with the R.M.’s body in his SUV and traveled back to Sandy’s residence in West Virginia. After spending the night there, Madison bought a shovel and a tarp and drove to Tennessee, where he buried R.M.’s body in a shallow grave.

Following R.M.’s disappearance on November 27, 2016, authorities began an investigation that resulted in Madison’s arrest on December 2, 2016, in Kentucky. During a subsequent search of Madison’s SUV, law enforcement recovered the firearm used in the homicide, as well as the binoculars he used to stalk R.M. Law enforcement also observed blood stains on the front passenger seat of the SUV. When interviewed, Madison admitted he shot R.M. and later directed authorities where to find her body.

Sandy (60, Buckhannon, West Virginia) previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for obstruction of justice related to this case.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Jacksonville, Knoxville, and Louisville Field Offices), with assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, the Indiana State Police, and the Clarksville (Indiana) Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Shawn P. Napier and Daniel P. Jancha.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today