Houston: Jorge Elizondo Sentenced to Distribute Heroin

Heroin Trafficker, Jorge Elizondo Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

(STL.News) United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Jorge Elizondo, 31, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Elizondo pled guilty to the charge in November of 2020. As part of his plea agreement, Elizondo admitted he and his co-defendant, Charles Jefferson, made an agreement with a source in Mobile, Alabama to sell to the source approximately one kilogram of heroin for $49,000. On June 8, 2020, Elizondo and Jefferson arrived in Tillman’s Corner with one kilogram of heroin to make the sale. They were arrested that day.

United States District Court Chief Judge Kristi DuBose imposed a mandatory sentence of 120 months imprisonment. The judge also ordered Elizondo to serve a five-year term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison. Judge DuBose ordered that Elizondo pay $100 in special assessments. Jefferson received the same sentence on February 11, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorneys Kacey Chappelear and Justin Kopf.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today