Hawaii Supreme Court Seeks Nominations & Applications

Hsj News Release: Supreme Court Seeks Nominations And Applications For Board Of Certified Shorthand Reporters

HONOLULU, HI (STL.News) The Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking nominations or applications for one unpaid position on the six-member Hawaii Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters.

The member selected must be a “freelance” certified shorthand reporter who is not court employed. This term would begin on June 1, 2021 and expire on May 31, 2024.

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaii certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters; for standards governing conduct of Hawaii certified shorthand reporters; and for discipline, censure, suspension, or revocation of certification. Members serve staggered three-year terms.

Applications or nominations must be submitted by Friday, April 23, 2021, to:

Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

By facsimile to 808-539-4801 or by e-mail to pao@courts.hawaii.gov

Applications or nominations must include, at minimum:

A brief biography or resume of the applicant or nominee, including the applicant’s or nominee’s current employment.

At least two references.

If a nominee, an agreement to be a nominee.

The names of all applicants or nominees will be made public in an announcement seeking comments about them. After comments are received, the Hawaii Supreme Court will select the individual to fill the vacancy.