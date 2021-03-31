STL.News General France: 5 Rafale jets will be delivered to India by April end
Categories: General

France: 5 Rafale jets will be delivered to India by April end

FRANCE (STL.News) Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said that five extra Rafale jets would be ferried to India by the end of April.  This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving on Wednesday.

Wikipedia – France/India relations

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: fighter jetsFranceindiaWION News
March 31, 2021 6:03 am

Recent Posts

Texas: Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into facility

TEXAS (STL.News) The #Biden? administration for the first time Tuesday allowed journalists inside its main…

March 31, 2021

Boeing – Alaska Airlines Finalize Order for 737 MAX Jets

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Alaska Airlines announced today the companies had completed…

March 30, 2021

Witness says sorry for not saving George Floyd’s life

(STL.News) Darnella, a 17-year-old who filmed the killing, told the court that she says sorry…

March 30, 2021

Marathon Oil Announces $500 Million Gross Debt Reduction

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that it sent an irrevocable…

March 30, 2021

UK News: Commission recommends BAME description be scrapped

UNITED KINGDOM (STL.News) The Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission is to publish a landmark review…

March 30, 2021

Brandon Guffin Sentenced for Multiple Armed Robberies

Memphis Man, Brandon Guffin Sentenced to 30 Years for Committing Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis,…

March 30, 2021

We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.