Florida Governor Makes Three Judicial Appointments

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced three new judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeal, the Nineteenth Circuit Court, and the Orange County Court.
Carrie Ann Wozniak, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court of Appeal
Wozniak has been a partner at Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm, since 2013. She previously served as a staff attorney at the Florida Supreme Court. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Wozniak fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Orfinger.
Rebecca White, of Vero Beach, to serve as Judge on the Nineteenth Circuit Court
White has served as an assistant state attorney in the Nineteenth Circuit since 2007. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law. White fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James McCann.
Michael Deen, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the Orange County Court
Deen has served as an assistant state attorney in the Ninth Circuit since 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his law degree from Barry University School of Law. Deen fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gisela Laurent.
