Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bill Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law designating March 30th as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.
The Governor signed:
SB21-024, Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day – Sponsored by Representative T. Sullivan and Senators S. Lewis & B. Rankin
