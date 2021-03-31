STL.News General Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bill Into Law
Categories: Politics

Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bill Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis signed a bill into law designating March 30th as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

The Governor signed:

SB21-024, Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day – Sponsored by Representative T. Sullivan and Senators S. Lewis & B. Rankin

View today’s bill signing.

Published by
Publisher3
Tags: Bill into LawcoloradoGovernorjared polis
March 31, 2021 9:48 am

Recent Posts

Colorado Governor Polis Extended Tax Filing Deadline

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Polis signed an…

March 31, 2021

California Governor Announces Surge in Firefighting Support

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Following last year’s record-breaking fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency early action to boost…

March 31, 2021

Arkansas Governor: Statewide Mask Mandate Lifted

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during Yesterday's news conference he is lifting the statewide mask mandate…

March 31, 2021

Arizona Leads Nation In Personal Income Growth

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Personal income in Arizona rose last year at a rate faster than nearly any…

March 31, 2021

US State Department: On Transgender Day of Visibility

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement: On the occasion of Transgender…

March 31, 2021

Myanmar/Thailand: War returns to Myanmar’s borderlands

(STL.News) Civilians wounded in #Myanmar? airstrikes on rebel positions spoke of their terrifying ordeal Tuesday…

March 31, 2021

We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.