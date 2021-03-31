Colorado Governor Polis Extended Tax Filing Deadline

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis signed an Executive Order that allows Colorado taxpayers to file their state income tax returns by the extended deadline of May 17, 2021, to align with the deadline extension for federal tax returns.

“We want to help reduce the burden on Coloradans by giving everyone more time to file their taxes. Since the federal government extended the tax filing deadline to May 17th, we are doing the same thing at the state level,” said Governor Polis.

Governor Polis also extended an Executive Order providing relief to public utility customers affected by COVID-19. Additionally, Governor Polis extended an Executive Order temporarily suspending statutes to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and Children’s Basic Health Plan enrollees. Governor Polis also amended and extended an Executive Order ordering expedited unemployment insurance claim processing to provide relief to Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.