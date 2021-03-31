STL.News Politics Arkansas Governor: Statewide Mask Mandate Lifted
Categories: Politics

Arkansas Governor: Statewide Mask Mandate Lifted

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during Yesterday’s news conference he is lifting the statewide mask mandate today.  He also announced that all Arkansans 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision to lift the mask mandate came after the Governor, in consultation with Secretary Jose Romero of the Arkansas Department of Health, determined that Arkansas has met the guidelines set on February 26.  Businesses still have the right to require customers to wear masks, and the Governor asked that citizens respect these requirements.

“I’ve talked to a number of restaurant owners who will continue requiring masks within their restaurant for the safety of their employees and patrons,” Governor Hutchinson said during his weekly COVID-19 update.  “Please be respectful and mindful that, while the mask mandate has been lifted, many businesses will continue to require it.”

The Governor also announced that vaccine eligibility is open to all Arkansans 16 and older.  “We want Arkansans to get vaccinated because it is our path out of the pandemic.  It is the way to get there quicker, and we want to ensure we give every Arkansan that opportunity,” Governor Hutchinson said.

You can watch the Governor’s full COVID-19 update HERE.

Published by
Publisher3
Tags: ArkansasAsa Hutchinsoncovid-19 vaccineGovernor
March 31, 2021 9:21 am

Recent Posts

California Governor Announces Surge in Firefighting Support

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Following last year’s record-breaking fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency early action to boost…

March 31, 2021

Arizona Leads Nation In Personal Income Growth

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Personal income in Arizona rose last year at a rate faster than nearly any…

March 31, 2021

US State Department: On Transgender Day of Visibility

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement: On the occasion of Transgender…

March 31, 2021

Myanmar/Thailand: War returns to Myanmar’s borderlands

(STL.News) Civilians wounded in #Myanmar? airstrikes on rebel positions spoke of their terrifying ordeal Tuesday…

March 31, 2021

Myanmar: US orders Diplomats to leave Myanmar

MYANMAR (STL.News) The US Department of State said in a brief statement it would require…

March 31, 2021

Missouri Auto Accident: involving Austin J. Husted from West Point

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news…

March 31, 2021

We may use cookies to improve your experience on STL.News and to show relevant content and/or ads. To learn more, read our updated privacy policy or cookie policy.