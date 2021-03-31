Arkansas Governor Appoints Jeremy Wilson to UA Board of Trustees

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Jeremy Wilson of Bentonville to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. Wilson replaces John Goodson, who has served since 2011. Wilson’s term will expire March 1, 2031.

Wilson has over 25 years of business experience in the state and has founded or cofounded 10 companies in the past seven years.

He is the founder of NOWDiagnostics, a leader in innovative diagnostic health testing. He currently serves as chairman of its board of directors.

In 2012, he cofounded NewRoad Capital partners, one of Northwest Arkansas’s largest private equity firms.

Wilson has been recognized as one of Arkansas’s 250 Most Influential Leaders for the past three years by Arkansas Business Publishing Group.

He is a graduate of the Walton College of Business and attended postgraduate studies through the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program.

“I am delighted to appoint Jeremy Wilson to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. Jeremy recognizes the role the University currently plays in the region and throughout the state,” Governor Hutchinson said. “With his experience, from the ground floor of several startups to multinational companies, he will bring an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative approach to the Board for the next decade and beyond.”

“As a proud Razorback, I’m honored to be appointed to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and have the opportunity to serve my alma mater and the entire University of Arkansas System,” Wilson added. “The UA System is foundational to the culture and economics of the state of Arkansas and helping the University continue to grow this amazing legacy and its commitment to educational excellence is the honor of a lifetime. I thank Governor Hutchinson for the appointment.”

The Governor added his appreciation to John Goodson for his service to the Board of Trustees. “I want to thank John for his decade of service to the UA System and his tenure as chair. He has left an indelible mark on the University of Arkansas, and I am grateful for his service.”