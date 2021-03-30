Turtle Creek Drug Dealer, Jerry Coker Sentenced

Judge Sentences Turtle Creek Drug Dealer, Jerry Coker to 10 Years in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A former Allegheny County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months’ imprisonment and eight years’ supervised release on his conviction of narcotics trafficking, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on Jerry Coker, age 30, formerly of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court at the time Coker pleaded guilty, City of Pittsburgh police officers investigating Coker’s drug trafficking activity observed Coker’s sister and codefendant, Marleka Robinson, on September 11, 2016, obtain a large quantity of fentanyl from a distributor in the Knoxville section of Pittsburgh at Coker’s request. Robinson returned the drugs to the residence she shared with Coker and their other sister, codefendant Monique Robinson. A search warrant executed at the Coker residence the following day resulted in the seizure of more than 285 grams of fentanyl and small quantities of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug packaging, weighing, and distributing materials were found strewn throughout the house, along with two Smith & Wesson pistols and $8,900 in cash, all of which was ordered by the court to be forfeited.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Bissoon noted that given Coker’s prior felony drug trafficking conviction, the law required that she impose a sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Coker.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today