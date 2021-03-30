USP Hazelton Inmate, Timmie Winselle admits to assault charge, sentenced

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Timmie Winselle, an inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazelton, West Virginia, has admitted today to assaulting another inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Winselle, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm.” Winselle admitted to using a weapon to assault and injure another inmate in November 2019 in Preston County.

Winselle was sentenced to 24 months of additional incarceration to any sentence he is currently serving.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today