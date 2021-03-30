Texas Lottery: Houston Resident Claims $1 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Houston resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas

Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Refuel Market,

located at 11855 Tanner Road, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword

offers more than $135 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in

3.42, including break-even prizes.