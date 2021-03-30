Texas Governor Names Chair, Appoints 3 to Diabetes Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ninfa Peña-Purcell, Ph.D. and Maryanne Strobel and reappointed Letty Moreno-Brown to the Texas Diabetes Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, Governor Abbott has designated Feyi Obamehinti, Ed.D as chair of the council. The council addresses issues affecting people with diabetes in Texas and advises the Texas Legislature on legislation that is needed to develop and maintain a statewide system of quality education services to all people with diabetes and health professionals who offer diabetes treatment and education.

Ninfa Peña-Purcell, Ph.D. of College Station is a Public Health Research Scientist at the Texas A&M University Center for Population Health and Aging. She serves on several professional organizations: Texas Diabetes Council (TDC) Outcomes Sub-Committee Member, National Commission for Health Education Credentialing (NCHEC) board member, Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) Board of Trustee chairperson for Professional Development and Continuing Education, and the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) member. Peña-Purcell received a Doctor of Philosophy in Health Studies from Texas Woman’s University and a master’s degree from The University of Texas at El Paso.

Maryanne Strobel of Cypress is a Registered Nurse and Diabetes Professional Practice Leader at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. She is the Disaster Preparedness Lead on the board of the Texas Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) Board, Diabetes Disaster Workgroup/Member of Cities Changing Diabetes Houston and National Awards Committee Chairman for ADCES. Strobel is a Steering Committee Member and Health Care Provider Work Group Co-Chair of Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition. Strobel received a Registered Nurse Diploma from Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, an Associates of Science in Gerontology from Lehigh County Community College and a Master’s of Science in Nursing Education from University of Phoenix.

Aida “Letty” Moreno-Brown of El Paso serves as Manager for Nutritional Services with Fresenius Medical Care and is an adjunct professor for the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College. She is a member of the Council on Renal Nutrition, Dietitians Advisory Board, and the El Paso Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Moreno-Brown received a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Science from New Mexico State University and a Master of Science in Advanced Nutrition from New York University at Oneonta.

Feyi Obamehinti, Ed.D. of Keller is the managing director for Ravir LLC, an educational consulting and technical firm. She is a former educator and has volunteered as a mentor with Dallas ISD and her local community center. She currently serves as a member of Women Impacting Public Policy Education Foundation. She is the co-founder of Oasis Focus Inc., a non-profit organization providing an oasis of hope to communities. Obamehinti received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from The University of Texas at Arlington, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Peru State College, and a Doctorate degree in Education from Texas A&M University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.