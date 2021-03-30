Texas Governor Appoints 3 to Stephen F. Austin State University

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Laura Rectenwald, Ph.D. and Nancy C. Windham and reappointed Robert Flores to the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027.

Laura Rectenwald, Ph.D. of Longview is CEO and Owner of Titanium Environmental Services. Additionally, she is a part time adjunct graduate faculty member at Stephen F. Austin State University. She is a member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce and Senior Warden for Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall. Rectenwald received a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Master of Science in Environmental Studies from Baylor University and Doctor of Philosophy in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Nancy C. Windham of Nacogdoches is President and CEO of the Texas Forest Country Partnership. She previously served as interim Executive Director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, President and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, and Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. She is an honorary life member of the Texas Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Forest Country Partnership Board of Directors, International Economic Development Council and the Texas Rural Practitioners. Additionally, she is an appointee of the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board and former appointee of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Windham attended Stephen F. Austin State University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

Robert Flores of Nacogdoches is the Chief Financial Officer for Elliott Electric Supply Inc. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is chairman of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, past chairman of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Governing Board, past board member of the Nacogdoches Rotary Club, and a board member and secretary/treasurer for The Micky Elliott Family Foundation. Flores received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.