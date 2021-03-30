Texas Governor Appoints 3 to Real Estate Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leslie Lerner, Mark Woodroof, and Benjamin “Ben” Pena to the Texas Real Estate Commission for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The commission’s primary purpose is to protect the public in its dealings with real estate brokers and salespersons.

Leslie Lerner of Houston is Broker Owner of Leslie Lerner Properties, LLC. She is a member of the Texas Association of Realtors and the Houston Association of Realtors. Additionally, she is a member of the Bellaire High School Alumni Association, the Bellaire High School Safety and Security Committee, and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Lerner received a Bachelor of Science in English from The University of Texas at Austin.

Mark Woodroof of Houston is Managing Partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. He is a member and has served in leadership positions of the National Association of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors, and the Houston Association of Realtors. Additionally, he is a member of the Real Estate Business Institute. Woodroof received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of St. Thomas.

Benjamin “Ben” Pena of Bayview is Assurance Services Partner at Burton, McCumber & Longoria, LLP. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, he is a board member of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and a member of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Pena received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas Pan American.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.