South Dakota Governor on Fairness in Women’s Sports

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem gave the following update on her efforts to protect fairness in women’s sports:

“Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics.

“Additionally, I will be working with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session in late May or early June. The special session will address this important issue, as well as others. The implementation of medicinal marijuana will require consideration of additional legislation. And the latest congressional spending bill may require legislative action once we fully understand its impact on our state budget.”

Governor Noem sent this letter to the legislature explaining her executive orders, as well as the need for further legislative action on this subject.