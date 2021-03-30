Seth W. Sorensen Sentenced To stole mail from mailboxes

Southern Illinois Mail Thief, Seth W.

Sorensen Sentenced to Prison

(STL.News) A man who repeatedly stole mail from mailboxes in Southern Illinois is heading to prison. Seth W.

Sorensen, 45, was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison and two years of court

supervision after his release. Last December, Sorensen pled guilty in federal court to one count of

mail theft and two counts of possession of stolen mail.

The federal charges stemmed from three separate incidents that occurred over a four-day stretch in

February 2019. On Feb. 23, 2019, a person in Okawville, Illinois watched as Sorensen drove mailbox

to mailbox stealing mail from houses on M&M Lane and R&R Drive. The person immediately reported the

incident to the Okawville Police Department, who quickly identified Sorensen as the primary suspect

and discovered that he had an active warrant for burglary out of Troy, Illinois.

On Feb. 24, 2019, Okawville police went to an apartment where Sorensen was staying and arrested him

on the warrant. During the arrest, officers found a trash bag in Sorensen’s possession that

contained stolen mail belonging to 26 different victims at 19 different residences in Southern

Illinois. Sorensen spent the remainder of February 24 and February 25 in the Madison County Jail.

On Feb. 26, 2019, Sorensen was released from jail. He walked from the jail to an apartment complex

on South Morrison Avenue in Collinsville, Illinois, where a resident noticed him peeking into

mailboxes. The resident eventually confronted Sorensen and grabbed a pile of stolen mail from his

hands. The mail was addressed to multiple people in different units within the complex. At least

one of the letters was addressed to the resident herself. After the confrontation, Sorensen fled

the area on foot. The resident called the Collinsville Police Department.

A short time later, Collinsville police stopped Sorensen as he was walking. Sorensen

identified himself by showing them the discharge paperwork he had received from the Madison County

Jail earlier that morning. Sorensen initially denied looking through any mailboxes at the apartment

complex or having any stolen mail in his possession, but the officers noticed mail

hanging out of his pocket addressed to individuals on South Chestnut Street – the

very street Sorensen was walking down when he was stopped. When asked about the mail in his

pocket, Sorensen said he found the mail in the street and intended to return it but did not know

where the individuals lived. Collinsville police reminded Sorensen that letters have

addresses on them.

Sorensen was arrested that evening after a short investigation.

This case was investigated by the Okawville Police Department, the Collinsville Police Department,

and the United States Postal Inspection Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant

United States Attorney Luke J. Weissler.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today