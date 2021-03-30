Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN General Assembly President

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held a virtual meeting with President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir Yesterday to discuss U.S. priorities at the United Nations. Secretary Blinken thanked President Bozkir for his leadership during the 75th session of the General Assembly, and they discussed President Bozkir’s priorities for the remainder of his term.

The Secretary conveyed his willingness to collaborate closely with the President of the General Assembly and the United Nations.