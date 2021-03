Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu today. The Secretary commended Romania for being a stalwart NATO Ally and for its commitment to bolstering security in the Black Sea region. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed our work together as trusted partners to promote energy security, the rule of law, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.