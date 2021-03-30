Ray Cook Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

Boyle County Man, Kenneth Ray Cook Sentenced to 27 Years for Distribution of Child Pornography

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Perryville, Ky., man, Kenneth Ray Cook, 42, was sentenced on Tuesday to 324 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, following his conviction for distribution of child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, on August 28, 2019, Cook admitted to intentionally uploading images of child pornography on the Internet. Additionally, Cook’s distribution and possession of child pornography involved 600 or more images, including eight videos or similar visual depictions. Cook had a prior qualifying conviction, further enhancing his sentence.

Cook pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2020.

Under federal law, Cook must serve 85 percent of his prison sentences. Cook will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life, following his release.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Lt. Colonel Phillip Burnett, Acting Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police; jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DHS-HSI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Marye and James Chapman.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today