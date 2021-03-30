Rapid City: Holli Lundahl Found Guilty of Theft and Fraud

Rapid City Woman, Holli Lundahl Found Guilty of Theft of Government Property and Fraud

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Holli Lundahl, a/k/a Holli Telford, age 64, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was found guilty of Theft of Government Property and Supplemental Security Income Benefits Fraud following a federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on March 25, 2021.

The Theft of Government Property charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release. The Supplemental Security Income Benefits Fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release. Each charge also carries a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and restitution may be ordered.

Evidence at trial established Lundahl knowingly stole and converted to her own use over $40,000 worth of Social Security Administration Title XVI Social Security Supplemental Income payments between 2014 and 2019. The evidence showed Lundahl received and kept the payments, even though she was not entitled to them, because she owned property and had resources far in excess of the limits permissible for Title XVI beneficiaries. In order to continue to receive the benefits, Lundahl falsely reported, concealed, and failed to disclose to the Social Security Administration extensive property, resources, and assets she held or possessed.

This case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General – Social Security Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman prosecuted and tried the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set. Lundahl remains released on bond pending sentencing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today