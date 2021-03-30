Pinto charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual abuse

Crownpoint man, Emerson Pinto charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Emerson Pinto, 58, of Crownpoint, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made his initial appearance in federal court on March 29 on an indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. Pinto will remain in custody pending an arraignment scheduled for March 31.

Pinto was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 12. According to the indictment, between on or about Sept. 1, 2009 and Oct. 31, 2009, Pinto allegedly engaged in and attempted to engage a sexual act with Jane Doe 1 and Jane 2. At the time of the offense, the victims were both under the age of 12. The alleged incident occurred on the Navajo Nation.

If convicted, Pinto faces up to life in prison. An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from Navajo Nation Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison C. Jaros is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today